Pierce, George

MACEDON: George died on Friday, March 2, 2018. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Ginni; daughter, Carol (Michael) Pierce Durako; son, David W. (Tracy) Pierce; grandchildren, Maris Duracko and Corey (Lauren) Durako, and Laura (Max) Pierce Little; great grandchildren, Blake and Evan Overcash and Brody and Taylor Durako. George Pierce grew up in Hamburg, NY, on Pierce Avenue (his forebears had been among Hamburg’s founders). In WWII, he was a flight engineer and top turret gunner in the US Air Force. At war’s end, he transitioned to military police in Germany. After returning home, he graduated from General Motors Institute, a 2-year program for automotive sales and service management. At the onset of the Korean War, he was recalled to active duty, but remained stateside. George later earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Empire State College. He held several positions over the years in sales and management, and part-time police work, but law enforcement was what he truly wanted to do. He was in charge of the Guard Force at Ginna Nuclear Facility, when in 1986, he was invited by the Sheriff to join Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. George was cautioned that it would mean less pay than his civilian position, but he didn’t hesitate. After 28 years of dedicated service, he retired at age 86. If he could have done so, he would have remained longer. George was so proud to be part of the department. After going on Honor Flight, he joined the American Legion, Post 120, in Palmyra, and was part of the Honor Guard. Last Summer, he joined the Fire Police of Macedon Center Fire Department. In the Fall, he attended as many calls as he could and by Winter, was tiring easily. George was not diagnosed until December 12, and truly regretted that he could not have given more. He was a Master Mason, 52nd degree and for some time a member of Damascus Temple. He had received his 60 year Pin from the Blue Lodge in Palmyra. George was also a fine musician, playing tenor sax and clarinet with the Penfield Rotary Band for 52 years. His last ‘gig’ with the band was just 24 days before we lost him. He was failing, but wanted to play one more time. George also had his own band, “Bourbon Street Jazz”, and played locally, in Florida, New Orleans, Jamaica, and Spain. He loved hunting, boating, target shooting, playing pickle ball, his home, his country and above all, his family. George would be the last person to know what a Splendid man he was. A celebration of his life will be held at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY on Saturday (March 24) at 11 AM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis Church, S. Main St., Pittsford, NY on Tuesday, April 3 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Macedon Center Fire Department, 2481 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon, NY 14502 or Macedon Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502 or James R. Hickey Post 120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522. For a complete obituary or to leave a message, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.