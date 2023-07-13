Pieters, Jeffrey

PALMYRA: In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Pieters. It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jeffrey David Pieters, a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Jeff departed this world suddenly on July 8, 2023. He was 55 years old. Born on January 16, 1968, raised in Palmyra, Jeff grew up in a household that instilled in him a strong work ethic and a sense of responsibility. These qualities would shape him into the kind father we all knew and loved. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was predeceased by his father Douglas Pieters. Jeff leaves behind a profound void in the hearts of his wife, Donna; their children, Nickolas and Morgan; his mother Nancy (Herman) Pieters-Flowers; brother John (Kim) Pieters, and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends whose lives he touched in numerous ways.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4-7pm on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11am at the same location followed by a burial at Marion cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lollypop Farm in his name. Please visit the tribute wall to Jeff’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo.