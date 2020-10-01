Pieters, Richard (Mr. Rich-Mar)

ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA: Born January 3, 1936 went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 21, 2020 after suffering many issues for a year. He died peacefully at home with many of his family beside him. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Alta Pieters; sister, Lenora Facer (Ernest). He is survived by his loving wife, Marian, and three sons, Rich (Carolyn), Todd (Corinna) and Andrew (Amy) and 13 grandchildren. Sister, Virginia VanStalldinan (Hugh Sr.), Brother, Robert (Marie). Many nieces and nephews. Dick was very involved in his community. Cub Master for Pack 122, Elder and Youth Advisor for Park Presbyterian Church in Newark, Band Booster President, retired from Baker-Britt Corp. as Production Manager. Supported and promoted the Newark Swim team. He and his wife opened their swimming pool business in 1968 (Rich-Mar Pools Inc.) and retired from that after 50 years. Some of his fondest memories were made driving bus for Newark Central for 25 years. Dick definitely was a people person. He was the most happy being around others. We celebrated his life with our pastor and family at his bedside. He will certainly be missed.