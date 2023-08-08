Powered by Dark Sky
August 8th 2023, Tuesday
Pike, Joy J. (VanOpdurp) 

August 8, 2023

NORTH ROSE: Joy Pike, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

In keeping with Joy’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. There will be a celebration of life, at a time, date and place to be announced.  

Joy was born April 2, 1951 in Sodus, the daughter of the late John H. and Viola (Hutchinson) VanOpdurp. She loved her cats and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.  

She is survived by her sons, Daniel J. (Brianna Moon) Schmidt, Dennis and John Pike; her step-daughters, Dawn VanOpdurp and Kim (Dan) Roder; her brothers, Amual and James VanOpdurp; grandchildren Tiffani N. and Morgan A. Pike and Kristopher Plain; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.  

Besides her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her boyfriend, Hector; sons Douglas and David Pike; brother Paul VanOpdurp

