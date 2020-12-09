Pilato, James Samuel

ONTARIO: James passed away on December 7, 2020 at age 90. He was born in Ontario, NY to the late Salvatore and Theresa Pilato. James is also predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Joseph; sisters, Sandra and Vi; grandson, Joshua. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Pilato; children, Theresa Ann (James Cariola) Congelosi and James S. Pilato; sister, Jeanne Carrier; several nieces and nephews. James proudly served his country in the Unites States Army. He worked many years as a mechanic until he took a position at Xerox, where he retired from. James loved attending antique car shows and tending to his gardens. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2 - 5 PM on Thursday (December 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. (AS PER NYS ALL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE. IN AN EFFORT TO REMAIN COMPLIANT AND TO HELP VISITORS STAY WELL, WE ASK FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO RESERVE A TIME SLOT BY VISITING www.murphyfuneralservices.com). James will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory may be directed to Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org.