Pilato, Virginia R. 

ONTARIO: Our loving mother Virginia Pilato entered into rest on December 12, 2022. Virginia was 89 years of age. Predeceased by her husband James S. Pilato; grandson Joshua Congelosi; parents Salvatore and Virginia Ballister; and brother Joseph Ballister. Survived by her daughter Theresa Ann Congelosi (Jim Cariola) and son James Pilato; sisters-in-law Marge and Jeanne; cousin Connie, several nieces, nephews and had many amazing friends.

Many remember Virginia from when she worked in the deli at Super Duper. She was known for her smile and laugh that would make anyone’s day better. She would give you the shirt off her back even if it was cold, just to help you out. She loved to write letters and send cards to her friends and family to brighten their day. She was a friend to many and had many friends in return.

Heaven gained an angel but we lost a sweet soul. Our lives will never be the same, but they are richer for knowing my mom.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 3-6PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where a service to celebrate Virginia’s life will be offered on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Interment will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Virginia’s name. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com