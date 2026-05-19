Clifton Springs/Palmyra: Pimm, Marie E.; died on Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the age of 82.



Graveside committal prayers will be offered at 10am on Saturday, May 23 at Whitney Cemetery in Seneca Castle, NY. Please consider memorials to St. Michael School, 214 Keuka St, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Marie was born on October 6, 1943 in Geneva, NY, the daughter of Grant and Brandina DelRossa Stevens. She grew up in Geneva and graduated from Geneva High School. Marie had worked at the Ontario County Court House as a secretary and doing payroll for several of the county workers. Marie and Almon Pimm were married on August 15, 1963 and they made their home in Clifton Springs along with her two stepsons Len Pimm and Carl Pimm. Later they welcomed their daughter Wendy. Marie also worked at Carl’s Drugstore and took on childcare for a few different families. Eventually Marie and Al moved just outside of the village of Palmyra and at that time she went to work for the VOA and the Salvation Army before retiring and spending winters in Polk City, FL.



Marie enjoyed knitting, bicycling, classical movies and music but her greatest joy came from watching her grandchildren, “the little ones”. Marie was predeceased by her parents; her husband Almon Pimm and her brother Clayton Stevens. She is survived by her daughter Wendy (James) Galgano; stepsons Leonard (Carol) and Carl (Reanea) Pimm and grandchildren Brian Pimm, Kelly Andrus, Daniel Pimm, Isabella (Kyle) Sossong and Thomas Galgano; great-grandchildren Olivia, Sofia, Owen and Kara.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com