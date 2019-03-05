Pinaire, Andrew “Andy”

ONTARIO: Passed away February 28, 2019 at age 57. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Nancy (Giles) Pinaire, brother Stephen Pinaire, Sister in law Mary Kasperkoski. Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife Linda, children Shane (Sharon) Bremerton WA. Joshua (Tara) Pinaire. Grandchildren Rhys and Logan Kerr, Kyleigh and Kadence Pearson. Sisters and Brother, Theresa Pinaire, David Pinaire, Jean Pinaire Salemme. Sisters and Brothers in law Bill and Pam Kasperkoski, Dee Tacino, Ann and Larry Stokes, Patty and Carl Cramer. Many Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family and a world of friends. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing hard and turning his music up loud. His ability to tell a story is well known. The memories are endless and will live on forever by those that love him. Services will be at the convenience of the family