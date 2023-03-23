Pineda, Dr. Oscar Collantes

SODUS: Dr. Oscar Collantes Pineda passed away on March 16, at the Hildebrandt Hopice Care Center in Rochester, NY, with his family by his side.

Dr. Pineda was born on November 14, 1933 in Manilla, Philippines, the son of the late Gonzalos and Francisca T. (Collantes) Pineda.

Dr. Pineda is survived by his loving wife, Ingrid K. (Karlsen) Tubiolo-Pineda; his daughter Jean (Larry Day) Pineda; step-daughter; Petra (Todd) Youngman; his son; David Pineda and step-son Krister Tubiolo; step- grandchildren; Toby and Casey Youngman and Catlin Tubiolo.

Besides his parents, Dr. Pineda was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children; MaryAnne (Grazioso) Pineda; sister Lilia Pineda-Buck, M.D. and daughter-in-law; Tamara Pineda.

Per Dr. Pineda’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Dr. Pineda was an integral part of the Sodus and Wanye County medical communities. He was a founding member of and physician at the Departments of Cardiology and Internal Medicine at Myers Community Hospital in Sodus, NY, with affiliations with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital. Dr. Pineda was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and Board Certified in Cardiology and Internal Medicine.

He enjoyed gardening, painting and playing guitar. His interests in history and political science led him to arn a BA in History from Nazareth College after he retired from Medicine. He enjoyed time at his cottage in Cape Vincent, NY, and the company of his dog, Olle.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sodus Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.