Pinkney, Colin

WEBSTER: Colin Pinkney, 69, passed away February 14, 2020 after a year-long battle with throat cancer. His loving fiancé, Michele Wolf, and son, Matthew, were at his side. Colin leaves his beloved children, Pamela Dyer of Fort Worth, TX, Matthew Pinkney of Webster, NY, his grandchildren, Austin, Alison and Ryan Dyer, and his mother, Joan Pinkney of Webster, NY. He was predeceased by his father, Gerald. Colin is also survived by two cherished dogs, Humphrey and Schooner, and far too many rescued, pampered cats to name. Born and raised in Webster, NY, Colin graduated from Webster Thomas High School in 1968. He was employed by Xerox for nearly 40 years, trying his hand in several departments before landing upon his favorite – outdoor grounds crew. Colin eventually left his beloved hometown of Webster and settled into a home on Lake Ontario in Williamson, NY, where he and Michele Wolf created a peaceful haven for themselves, and as many rescued dogs and cats as they could care for. Acquaintances knew Colin as the life of the party, but friends knew him as the soul. He was a gregarious, gentle giant; a big man with a big voice, an infectious laugh and a huge heart who was happiest when everyone was included in the fun. Colin’s endless circle of friends extends far beyond Webster and Williamson to his favorite vacation destinations, including Martha’s Vineyard, Key West and the beaches of Mexico, where he’s well-known for his flashy Hawaiian shirts and patriotic head bandanas. He loved warm weather and loathed the cold, protesting Rochester’s brutal winters in his own unique way – by wearing shorts and flip-flops year-round, no matter how low temperatures dropped. A classic muscle and drag car enthusiast since childhood, Colin spent countless nights at Spencer Speedway’s drag races. He was fondly remembered driving around Webster in his iconic bright yellow pickup truck. His favorite pastime was finding the closest body of swimmable water and leaping in with the grandchildren he adored. Calling hours were Monday, February 24, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Colin’s Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, at St. Rita’s Church, 1008 Maple Dr., Webster. Interment at Webster Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Veteran’s Outreach and Cats for Colin, (Rescue currently doing business under Northern Attachments). Checks payable to Northern Attachments.