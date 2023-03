SODUS: Age 85, passed away peacefully January 28th, 2023 at Newark Hospital.

Son of John L. Pitchell and Ida Pitchell. Brother of Robert Pitchell and Patricia.

From Elizabeth N.J to Sodus N.Y You’ve definitely traveled. Rest In Peace Jack.

Per his request, there will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.