Pitcher, Zada E.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND/NEWARK: Zada E. Pitcher, 97, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in her residence at the Fox Hill Senior Assisted Living Community in Bethesda, Maryland. Prior to moving to Bethesda in 2010, Zada was a long-time, 60-year resident of Newark, New York, arriving in 1949. She and her husband, Clifford C. Pitcher, were active members of the Newark community for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 South Main Street in Newark. Burial will be in White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road in Pittsford.

Zada was born January 24, 1924 in Batavia, New York, where she was raised and was graduated from Batavia High School. She received both her BS and MS degrees in business education from Syracuse University. Zada taught business education at Newark High School for most of her professional career. After retiring from teaching, she was a real estate agent with Doebler Realty, Inc. and served as a member of the Newark Village Board for Property Tax Assessment. She volunteered at the Newark Community Hospital, and she and her deceased husband (Cliff) were members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Newark Country Club.

She is survived by her son David M. Pitcher and his wife Ainslie of Bethesda, MD, and her son Frederick J. Pitcher and his wife Mary of Hardeeville, SC.

Zada is also survived by four grandchildren: Amanda Pitcher Fisherow of Arlington, VA; Christopher Pitcher of McKinney, TX; Matthew Pitcher of Stoughton, MA; and Megan Pitcher of Savannah, GA; and three great grandchildren: Cara Fisherow, Avery Pitcher, and Andrew Pitcher.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, 14513 [designated for the Newark High School student educational fund], or to the “Fox Hill Assisted Living Holiday Fund” [a fund directly for its hourly-wage resident care providers], c/o National Capital Bank, Fox Hill Bethesda Branch, 8300 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD 20817.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com