Pittinaro, Rosalie “Lee” (Cravotta)

PALMYRA: Was born on March 8, 1950 and passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the age of 67. Terry was predeceased by his parents Roland C. and Mary M. Mead of Aurora, Colorado and his sister, Sandra K. Brotherton. He is survived by his wife Mary B. Mead; sons, Terrill B. (Kathryn DeVinney) Mead and Charles V. Mead; granddaughter, Zelda; brother, Russell G. (Sheila) Mead; many brothers and Sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with a wonderful, large, extended family. Terry grew up...
MACEDON: October 10, 2017. Please consider donations to the Mental Health Association of Rochester, 320 North Goodman St., Suite 202, Rochester, NY 14607. For further info, please visit: keenanfuneralhomes.com...
MARION/ROCHESTER: Virginia (Rogers) Deutschbein, age 83, left this incarnation on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 leaving behind a beautiful garden of relationships that she tended to with great success. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Deutschbein, daughter Mary Ellen and brother, Jim. She is survived by sons; Daniel, John, Eric (Jen), Kurt (Molly), Mark, Gregg (Susie) and Timothy; grandchildren Jason, Margaret, Elsa, Calvin, Simon, and Dylan; two sisters; Alice and Nancy and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours and a Memorial Service will be held at the Stevens...
WILLIAMSON: Rosemary went home with the Angels on October 11, 2017 at the age of 51. She is survived by her loving son, Thomas (Stephanie) Thornton; of Sodus, her loving daughters, Jessica (Epifanio) Romero; Tonya and Becky Thornton; each of Marion, 9 grandchildren, 6 sisters, Carol Youngblood; of Marion, Mary lynn (Roland) Berger; of Madrid, Connie Carpenter; of Williamson, Bernadette (Claude) Bennett; of Lisbon, Kathy (Theodore) Rothfuss; of Marion, and Mary (Eugene) Rogers; of Williamson, one brother James (Tammy) Ramsey; of Colorado. She also leaves behind her loving companion, Timothy...