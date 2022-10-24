Pitts, Alfred Eugene

NEWARK, NY/SAN DIEGO, CA: Alfred Eugene Pitts born May 3, 1936, 86, of Newark, NY/San Diego, CA, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Alfred “Al” was a decorated Vietnam Veteran who served 20 years with the United States Marine Corp until retiring in 1973 as a Gunney Sargent. Al went on to own many successful businesses including a locksmith company and A-1 Monograming. He had many passions that included cribbage, bowling in multiple leagues, deep sea fishing and playing card games with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine R. Pitts, and sister Eleanor Hulbert. Alfred is survived by his three children Debbie Schrader (Mitchel), Larry Pitts and Loreen McDonald. Siblings Walter Pitts and Brenda Norsen; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and extended family. Graveside services will be held Sunday October 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Riverview Cemetery, Phelps, New York. In lieu of flowers we invite you to donate to the Fischer House or your favorite Veterans Organization.