Pitts, David D. 

CLYDE/NEWARK: David D. Pitts, 74 died on September 25, 2022 at his home in Clyde.

A graveside funeral service will be held at a day and time to be announced at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, New York.

David was born in Wolcott, NY on June 13, 1948, the son of the late Donald and Maebelle Kiphut Pitts.For many years, he constructed silos at area farms. When he wasn’t able to build silos anymore, David worked at the Car Wash in Clyde.

He is survived by two sisters Sharon Peets and Deborah Jinks and brother Eugene Pitts of Newark; many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his wife Bonnie in 2019; an infant son and daughter Pam Baker.

