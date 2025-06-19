What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
1 2 3 5
Obituaries

Pitts, Evelyn

June 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Evelyn M. Pitts age 92 passed on June 15, 2025.  She is predeceased by her parents Philip and Carrie Pitts and siblings Anthony, John, Frank, George, Genevieve, Rosie and Josephine.

Evelyn is survived by her brother Ernest Pitts of Webster; and many nieces and nephews.  

Evelyn’s graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery 5283 Walworth Rd. Ontario, NY 14519 on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11 AM.  In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.  To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

