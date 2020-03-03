Pitts, Joe L. Sr.

WILLIAMSON: Age 79, went home to be with the Lord on February 27th, 2020. Joe is survived by “the love of his life” his wife of 25 years, Mae Pitts of Williamson; children, Dennis Pitts and Coretta Pitts both of Rochester, Tyrone (Monique) Hill and Anthony Hill both of Virginia; sister, Gussie Redding of Long Island; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Curtis and Mattie Pitts; son, Joe Pitts Jr.; daughter, Teresa Green. Joe lived in Williamson for over 50 years. He retired from Mobil after 25 years during which time he owned and operated Joe Pitts Septic Cleaning for over 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Sodus Church of God on Buerman Rd. in Sodus. Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm Monday, March 9th at the Young Funeral Home, 4025 Main St., Williamson or 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, March 13th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus or 9:00am-11:00am Saturday, March 14th at Redeem Bethel COGIC, 4496 Route 104, Williamson, where his funeral service will start promptly at 11:00am. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Williamson Come-Unity Center, 4170 Ridge Rd., Williamson, NY 14589. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com