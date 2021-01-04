Pitts, Marilyn J.

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the age of 76. Graveside services will be held in the spring on April 3 at 1pm in Glenside Cemetery, Wolcott, NY. Please consider donations in memory of Marilyn to the American Kidney Fund. Marilyn was known as a hard worker and had been employed by Wegmans in Fairport for many years. She enjoyed traveling to “the country” to visit her extended family. Marilyn was very proud to be a member of the Eastern Star and had held several offices over the years. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband James M. Pitts and a brother-in-law Paul Tomlinson. She is survived by her sisters Jane (William) Heubush of Warsaw, NY and Maureen Tomlinson of NC and several beloved nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
NEWARK: Suzanne “Sue” Kline passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Sue was born in […]
NEWARK: Porter T. Litteer, 37, passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home. Porter was born in Richmond, Texas on October 31, 1983 the son of Roy and Elizabeth Koutant Litteer. He was a talented machinist at G.W. Lisk. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead. He is survived by his parents Roy (Sue) […]