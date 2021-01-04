Pitts, Marilyn J.

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the age of 76. Graveside services will be held in the spring on April 3 at 1pm in Glenside Cemetery, Wolcott, NY. Please consider donations in memory of Marilyn to the American Kidney Fund. Marilyn was known as a hard worker and had been employed by Wegmans in Fairport for many years. She enjoyed traveling to “the country” to visit her extended family. Marilyn was very proud to be a member of the Eastern Star and had held several offices over the years. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband James M. Pitts and a brother-in-law Paul Tomlinson. She is survived by her sisters Jane (William) Heubush of Warsaw, NY and Maureen Tomlinson of NC and several beloved nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com