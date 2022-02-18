Pitts, Patricia A. 

NEWARK: Patricia A. Pitts, 91, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home in Arcadia.

Friends may call Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10-11 AM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to, Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

Mrs. Pitts was born in Hogansburg, NY on November 10, 1930 the daughter of the late Abraham and Christie Laffin Herne. Over the years, she had worked at Qualitrol, Steffans Nursery and H.P. Neun all in Fairport and Paul T. Freund in Palmyra. She always loved spending time with her grandsons. An avid bowler, she participated in many leagues. Cooking, canning, and crocheting where among her favorite pastimes.

She is survived by a daughter Cheryl (James) Phillips of Newark; two grandsons Adam (Heather) Westerman and Jon (Jessica) Westerman; five great grandchildren Trinity, Kylie, Jon, Grayson Westerman and Noah LaClair; a sister Marie Casey. She was predeceased by her husband William Pitts; five Earl Herne, Larry Herne, Robert Herne, Rita Swamp and Millie Thompson.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com