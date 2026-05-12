Sodus: Catherine Pizzo, 72, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Hildebrandt Hospice Center, with her loving family by her side.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Catherine was born February 23, 1954, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the late Vincent and Shirley (Bell) Pizzo.

Catherine is survived by her children; Elisa and Greg Foss, sisters; Anna (Tim) Weeks, Victoria McGowan, Theresa (Rich) O’Brian and Dawn (Ted) Stein, brothers; Vincent, Thomas (Debbie), Richard Pizzo and Hartley Woodhams, grandchildren; Brendan, Natalie and Allison and three great-grandchildren, Osman, Selin and Bentley) along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Catherine’s family have entrusted Norton Funeral Home with these arrangements.