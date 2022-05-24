Powered by Dark Sky
May 25th 2022, Wednesday
×
Plassche, Doris Ann

by WayneTimes.com
May 24, 2022

SODUS: Entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by family on May 22, 2022 at age 73.

Predeceased by her parents: Leroy and Ruth Confer.

Doris was a well-respected and dedicated nurse for many years. She enjoyed gardening, birds, camping and most of all spending time with her loving family.

Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Neil; children: Judy (Jim Wood) Metcalfe and Jeff (Michele Marks) Plassche; grandchildren: Jared (Krista Marsteiner) and Kaydyn Plassche; Zac (Jessica Colon) and Christian (Margarita) Metcalfe; furry companion: Spencer; sister: Norma Russell Eidman; brother in law: Pat Russell; life long friend, Christine Dunbrook Diliberto; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

