Plassche, Sara S. 

SODUS: Age 42, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at RGH. She was predeceased by her mother, Rebecca Cruz in 2012. She is survived by Jeffrey; children, Jared & Cara; father, Jose Cruz; 2 brothers, David Darling and Eric Cruz; sister-in-law, Michelle Cruz; nieces and nephew, Molly, Ava and Sam Cruz; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 2pm-4pm & 7pm-9pm, Tuesday, May 22nd at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com