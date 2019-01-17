Plucinik, Stephen Henry

SAVANNAH: Age 70, of S. Butler Conquest Rd, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at the Syracuse VA. Steve was born in Lyons August 13, 1948 son of Paul and Dorothy Kidd Plucinik. He was a logger, did construction and hauled milk in his earlier years. He served in the Seabees in Rhode Island during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife Laura; son Steve (Christina) of Rose; daughter Toni (Jon) Leisenring of Clifton Springs; sisters Sandra (Ray) Grifa of Waterloo, Mary (Ron) Dechick of Auburn, Kathy (Ron) Bell of Deland, FL, Ruth Plucinik of San Antonio; brothers Paul (Paula) of Clyde, Dennis (Marsha) Plucinik of Baldwinsville; grandchildren Kassandra, Brianna, George, Geoffrey; grandsons Tristan and Liam Leisenring; great granddaughter Briar Rose; aunts MaryBell and Charlene Plucinik from Florida and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Theresa Walters; infant nephew Vincent Grifa. Friends may call Wednesday January 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde where services will be held at 7pm. Memorials may be made to the VA Hospital, Comstock Ave, Syracuse, NY. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com