Plummer, Fredrick J. 

SODUS: Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85.

Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer.

Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961. He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District.

Survived by his loving wife: Madeline Plummer; children: Lisa Knorr, Dawn Edgar; step children: Jodie Richardson and Don (Janet) Howell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister: Linda Morton; many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on (Saturday) June 11, 2022 at 11am in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

