Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 18th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Plummer, Fredrick J. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 18, 2022

SODUS:  Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85.

Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer.

Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961.  He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District.

Survived by his loving wife: Madeline Plummer; children: Lisa Knorr, Dawn Edgar; step children: Jodie Richardson and Don (Janet) Howell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister: Linda Morton; many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on (Saturday) June 11, 2022 at 11am in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Plummer, Fredrick J. 

SODUS:  Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer. Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961.  He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District. Survived by […]

Read More
Thomas, Sarah E.

CLYDE: Sarah E. Thomas, age 76, died April 29,2 022. A graveside service will be Tuesday May 17, 11 AM at Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde.  Sarah was born in Brockport, May 23, 1945, daughter of Arley & Helen Soules Kenyon. She had worked at Seneca Foods. She liked cats, reading, puzzles, & Elvis Presley, & music. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square