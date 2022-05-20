Powered by Dark Sky
May 20th 2022, Friday
Plummer, Fredrick J.

by WayneTimes.com
May 20, 2022

 SODUS:  Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85.

Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer.

Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961.  He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District.

Survived by his loving wife: Madeline Plummer; children: Lisa Knorr, Dawn Edgar; step children: Jodie Richardson and Don (Janet) Howell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister: Linda Morton; many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on (Saturday) June 11, 2022 at 11am in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

