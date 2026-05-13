Plyter, Brad

Williamson: Brad Plyter was born on November 11, 1955 to Orlo and Beverly Plyter, and lived his life in Williamson, NY.

As an adult, Brad was a custodian in the Williamson School High School for 45 years.

Brad enjoyed antique hunting and had a consignment shop in Ontario, NY at the Emporium for many years.

He also was a long-time member of the Williamson Fire Company and Orphix Fraternity.

Brad lived with his brother Brian (Kathy) in 2021 along with two of his cats.

Eventually Brad moved to Seabury Assisted Living Memory Care, in Rochester, NY and later to Wegmans Family Cottages Memory Care where he died peacefully on May 6, 2026.

Brad knew the Lord and that he was going to heaven to live with his Lord and King, which served to calm him as he navigated through the stages of Alzheimer’s.

Brad is survived by his brother Brian (Kathy) of LeRoy, and predeceased by his parents and grandparents, and a close friend, Andy Haak who taught in the Williamson School District.

Funeral arrangements are private. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County; Rochester Regional Hospice and Palliative Services or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com