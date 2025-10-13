Plyter, Janette  “Jan” Elaine "DeMinck"

MARION: Entered into rest on October 7th, 2025 at the age of 68. Predeceased by parents Herbert and Mary DeMinck; brother Charles DeMinck, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Survived by her beloved son Jason (Christine Coumbe) Plyter; grandchildren Jordan, Avery, and AdaLynn Plyter; sisters Phyllis (Butch) Buys and Sandy (Gary) Alborn; sister-in-law Deb DeMinck; brothers Larry, Paul (Kathy), Steve (Jeanne), and Rick. Also survived by her beloved cat, Gracie.

Jan enjoyed cooking, baking, flowers, dogs, gardening, crocheting, cards, puzzles, cats, antiquing, and old music/movies. Many thanks to neighbor Carol Bliss for all her support, including meals and assistance. Special thanks to my dearest, and lifelong friend, Judy Dayton for all the decades of love, visits, food, and memories. Heartfelt appreciation also to Paul and Kathy for their help with food and rides.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 from 4 to 7 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service, with interment, will be on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 11AM in Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Contributions in memory of Jan may be directed to the Lipson Cancer Center. To leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com