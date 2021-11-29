Polakiewicz, Daryl E.

NEWARK: Daryl E. Polakiewicz, 70, On Thanksgiving Day, the world lost Daryl Polakiewicz to natural causes not the least of which was a broken heart.

Daryl was born on October 25, 1951 to Leonard and Doris Polakiewicz. He was followed three years later by sister, Sheree and fourteen years later by another sister Diane.

Daryl was a talented machinist and a great motorcycle mechanic. He loved his motorcycles and cars, especially convertibles, Indians, Harley’s and Cadillac. Heck for awhile he drove around in an old hearse. He lived a great life, which was a “wild ride”. He would never have it any other way. Many friends and family who loved him dearly will greatly miss him. Daryl was one of a kind.

He was predeceased by his father Leonard and the love of his life Chris Williams. There is comfort knowing that they will now be together forever.

A private burial.

A celebration for family and friends to honor his life will be held June 21, 2022 on the Summer Solstice, his favorite day of the year, at the VFW in Newark. Save the date.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

