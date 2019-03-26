Polkowski, George H.

WILLIAMSON: George H. Polkowski passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 64. George was born in Rochester on November 29, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents Lois and Henry Polkowski. He is survived by his children Paula Youngman and Trent Urbanik. His sister Vicki Polkowski. There will be no calling hours. Services and Interment are private. Memorials can be sent to Williamson Volunteer Ambulance.