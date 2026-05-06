Pollay, Goldie

Alton: Goldie Pollay 85 of Alton, NY passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 29, 2026. at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Goldie was born on Sat. April 4, 1941 at home in Richmond, Virginia. The daughter of Oliver and Sadie (Bishop) House. The family later moved to Victory NY where she attended school in both Cato and Red creek.

Goldie was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.

In June of 1957, she married the love of her life Charles and together they shared nearly 69 years of marriage.

Goldie is survived by her Loving husband Charles, her daughter Dawn (Randy) Williams of Aton, NY. her daughter in law Dawn Pollay of Palmyra, and her Brother Sylvester “Sam” House of Wolcott NY. with whom she shared a very close bond.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her three beloved sons, Chuckie, Ricky and Ronnie and her sisters, Nellie Pope, and Nancy Dotson

She was a loving mother to her daughter Dawn and a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren.

Roxanne, Rachel, Dustin, Cari, Felicia, Heather, James, and Charles. as well as 8 great grandchildren.

Goldie had a true gift for baking and was well known for her homemade Oatmeal bread and rolls, Apricot nectar cake and her pies, When Goldie baked pies, it was rarely just one: it was common for her kitchen to produce eight to ten pies at a time, most often her apple pies always made to share with others. Lets not forget the Mac and Cheese.

Goldie will be remembered for her warm heart, generosity, strong faith and the comfort she brought to those around her.

A time of visitation will be held Saturday May 16, 2026 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at Alton Gospel Tabernacle 5849 Route 14 in Alton NY

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help cover the cost of memorial service and expenses. A donation will also be sent to Dr. Macy Rupprecht, Missionary doctor in Honduras.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses on 2 west at Newark Wayne, especially Amanda and Judy for the loving care given to Mom.