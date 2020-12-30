Pollay, Jr., Charles “Chuckie” L.

MARION: Entered into rest on (Sunday) December 27, 2020 at age 63. Chuckie loved his classic cars and was humored with a good “burnout.” He enjoyed grilling and spending time with his family. Predeceased by brother: Ronnie Pollay and grandchildren: Sabrina and Tucker McDonald. Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dawn (Brown) Pollay; children: Felicia (Mark) McDonald and Heather Pollay (Jeff Timmerman); parents: Charles and Goldie (House) Pollay, Sr.; sister: Dawn (Randy) Williams and brother: Rick Pollay; father and mother in law; Art and Laura Brown; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Chuckie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com