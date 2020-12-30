Powered by Dark Sky
December 30th 2020, Wednesday
The USPS has not yet delivered this week's edition. We are aware of the issue and will update with more info as it becomes available. 

Pollay, Jr., Charles “Chuckie” L.

by WayneTimes.com
December 30, 2020

MARION: Entered into rest on (Sunday) December 27, 2020 at age 63. Chuckie loved his classic cars and was humored with a good “burnout.” He enjoyed grilling and spending time with his family. Predeceased by brother: Ronnie Pollay and grandchildren: Sabrina and Tucker McDonald. Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dawn (Brown) Pollay; children: Felicia (Mark) McDonald and Heather Pollay (Jeff Timmerman); parents: Charles and Goldie (House) Pollay, Sr.; sister: Dawn (Randy) Williams and brother: Rick Pollay; father and mother in law; Art and Laura Brown; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Chuckie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

