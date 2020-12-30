Pollay, Jr., Charles “Chuckie” L.

MARION: Entered into rest on (Sunday) December 27, 2020 at age 63. Chuckie loved his classic cars and was humored with a good “burnout.” He enjoyed grilling and spending time with his family. Predeceased by brother: Ronnie Pollay and grandchildren: Sabrina and Tucker McDonald. Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dawn (Brown) Pollay; children: Felicia (Mark) McDonald and Heather Pollay (Jeff Timmerman); parents: Charles and Goldie (House) Pollay, Sr.; sister: Dawn (Randy) Williams and brother: Rick Pollay; father and mother in law; Art and Laura Brown; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Chuckie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
FAIRPORT: Formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on December 17, 2020 at age 95. He was born in Depew, NY to Andrew and Gladys Wadsworth. Milton was also predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; son, James Wadsworth; brother, Phillip Wadsworth; sister, Eleanor Letts. Milton is survived by his wife, Hilda Wadsworth; daughters, Sarah Wadsworth and […]
ONTARIO: Age 82, passed away on December 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lillian Speakman; four daughters, Leah (Kurt) Fletcher of Geneseo, NY, Lynae (Morgan) Smith of Rochester, NY, Deana Speakman of Boston, MA, Patti (John) Humphrey of Hemlock, NY; grandsons, Ethan and Kyle Fletcher, Mike Christman and James Landrigan; granddaughters, […]