Pollay, Ricky L.

ALTON: 58, completed his journey here on earth on July 21, 2021 after a brief stay at DeMay Living Center, surrounded by his loving parents and devoted and caring sister, Dawn.

He has joined his brothers, Chuckie and Ron whom predeceased him.

Ricky was born in Oswego, NY on March 3, 1963 and attended Sodus Central Schools. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was awarded the Expert Rifle and Infantryman Badge and an Overseas Service Ribbon. Ricky was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his sons: Charles (Erin) Pollay of Penfield, NY and James Pollay of Fairport, NY; granddaughter: Brooke; parents: Charles and Goldie Pollay; sister: Dawn (Randy) Williams all of Alton, NY; sister in law: Dawn Pollay, and very special nieces: Felicia, Heather, Roxanne, Rachel and Cari with whom he shared many fond memories and laughs with over the years; two special little girls: Olivia Grace and Zoie Inez; and his beloved dog Rufus.

At his request, no services will be held. A celebration of Ricky’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of 2 West at Newark Wayne Hospital for the excellent care given to Ricky especially nurses Jen P. and Kayla whom lovingly cared for Ricky.

