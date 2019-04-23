Polverino, Florence (Marcano)

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: Florence Polverino (Marcano), 93, died April 21, 2019. Florence was born in Manhattan New York City and worked as an executive secretary for National Lead Corporation and later Merck &Co before moving to East Palmyra where she settled with her husband, Ernest Polverino and together raised their son, Gennaro Marc Polverino MD, while living on a small farm. She became involved in the local community serving as a trilingual teacher’s assistant helping Spanish and Italian-speaking students learn English and math. She was also a local activist. She is survived by her son Gennaro Marc Polverino MD; brother Emmanuel Marcano and numerous nieces and nephews. Florence is predeceased by her husband Ernest Polverino; her parents Ralph and Petra Marcano and brother Ralph Marcano. Calling hours will be Thursday April 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Schulz – Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct., Newark, NY. A service will be held at the Funeral Home Friday April 26 at 11:00 am followed by internment at the East Palmyra Cemetery on Whitbeck Road. Memorial contributions in memory of Florence Polverino may be made to: Lifetime / Hildebrandt Hospice, Attn: Donations, 3111 Winton Rd. S, Rochester, 14623. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com