Poole, Gloria

CLYDE: Gloria Poole, 92, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17th at 11 am at the Rose Cemetery in Rose, New York. Mrs. Poole was born in Clyde, NY on January 28, 1928 the daughter of the late John and Alice Finch Lauster. She was graduate of Clyde High School. She was active in sports and was the Captain of an undefeated all women’s team. She loved fishing with her family, planting flowers and gardening, baking, sewing and listening to music. Gloria is survived by her son Brian Poole; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Clarence; three children Elliot, Rebecca, and Susan; a grandson; five brothers George, Graydon, Jack, Glenn and James Lauster; four sisters Olga Yates, Elizabeth Zimmerli, Romylta Williams, Maugurite Lauster. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home