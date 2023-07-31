Poole, Kathleen L. (Smith) 

CLYDE: Kathleen Poole, 63, peacefully passed away on July 28, 2023, surrounded by her devoted husband and all her loving children.

Kathy was born on November 28, 1959 in Huntington Long Island. She was a graduate of the Huntington High School class of 1977, before she moved up state with her first daughter Danielle. Although she left the city when she was young, she always carried the spirit of that place in her heart.

It was in Clyde, NY where she met her future husband Larry, while playing pool. They would be together for over 40 years, married for 36, and raise 2 more children, Lawrence and Jacqueline.

Kathy believed strongly in music and education. She helped champion projects at the Clyde-Savannah school district including spear heading the development of new playgrounds. She was an avid volunteer for many school functions & field trips. She also was frequently involved in village and school board meetings.

She loved cooking and experimenting with unique combinations, but always took care of those she fed. She also pursued many different interests in life from baton twirling in her high school at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, to driving truck with her father. She was always up for a challenge.

She enjoyed the later years of her life by spending time with her family, including her grandchildren which she fiercely loved.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Larry E; her daughters Danielle (Russell) Smith and Jacqueline Hopkins; her son Lawrence (Lauren) Poole; grandchildren Russell, Jack and Lucy; her sisters Patricia, Donna, Theresa and Cynthia; brother Augustine; and several other loved ones.

Beside her father Augustine Smith, Kathy is preceded in death by brother Frederick.

At the request of her and her family, private services will be held.