Poole, Lucille A. 

NORTH ROSE: Age 81, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home. Born in Lyons, daughter of the late Paul Drury and Inez Furman Drury. Prior to retirement she was employed as a nurse at various places in Wayne County. She enjoyed travelling, reading, flowers, gardening, baking, friends and family at the family cottage on Sodus Point. She was a member of the Rose Historical Society, and the Rose Public Health Committee, as well as a girl scout leader. She is predeceased by her husband, Wayne Poole, and grandson Alex Acker. Survived by daughter, Susan (Clint) Acker of North Rose, son, Dale (Laurie) DeVay of Marion, granddaughter, Samantha Acker, great granddaughter, Isabell Morse, step grandchildren, Dwayne Morse, Derek Morse, Dominick Morse, Wendy Morse, and nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday, January 03, 4:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a funeral service will take place at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 04, at St. Johns The Evangelist Church , 43 West DeZeng St., Clyde, NY 14433. Burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Lucilles name they may do so to the Rose Historical Society, PO Box 304, North Rose, NY 14516, or the Rose Public Health Committee, 5131 North Main St., North Rose, NY 14516. www.catoredcreek.com