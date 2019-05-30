Obituaries
Poole, Patricia S. “Pat”
ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Pat was born on February 19, 1945 in Sodus, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill”, in 2014; sister, Diane Bacon and brother Stephen Ward. She is survived by her daughter Andrea; many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her dog, and faithful companion, Kalypso. Pat was a nurse for more than 35 years and retired from Hill Haven Nursing Home in Webster, NY. She loved to paint, knit, and had a fondness for animals; she especially like dogs and horses. Services for Pat will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
Latest News
Annual Erie Canal Photo Contest – Call for Entries
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit entries for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Photos should convey...
2019 Summer Reading Library Challenge at Newark Library
Readers of all ages will explore all things “space” this summer as the Newark Public Library presents “A Universe of...
NRW students show cougar pride at local youth Special Olympics
Students from the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District recently participated in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Special Olympics, held at the Bloomfield...
Recent Obituaries
Sammons, Elizabeth Ann
LYONS: Passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Liz was born on August 30, 1954...
DeRossett, Fred H.
NEWARK/LYONS: Fred H. DeRossett, 78, lost his long courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Fred was born...
Poole, Patricia S. “Pat”
ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Pat was born on February 19, 1945 in...