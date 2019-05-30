Poole, Patricia S. “Pat”

ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Pat was born on February 19, 1945 in Sodus, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill”, in 2014; sister, Diane Bacon and brother Stephen Ward. She is survived by her daughter Andrea; many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her dog, and faithful companion, Kalypso. Pat was a nurse for more than 35 years and retired from Hill Haven Nursing Home in Webster, NY. She loved to paint, knit, and had a fondness for animals; she especially like dogs and horses. Services for Pat will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com