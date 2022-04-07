Poole, Thomas Scott

SAVANNAH: Thomas Scott Poole, 62, passed away April 01, 2022. He was born July, 25, 1959, in Lyons, son of the late Joyce DeVall Poole. He was an avid outdoorsman, bow hunter, fisherman, and family man.

He is predeceased by his mother, Joyce Poole, and his best friend and brother, Harold Lee Poole.

Survived by his wife and best friend, Kristeen Poole who he shared 48 wonderful, memorable years. Three beautiful daughters who he taught courage and strength, Heather (Cody) Dudley, Hillary (John) Papanikolau, and Heidi (Sean Frigon) Poole three grandsons, who brought so much joy and completed him, Jaxon, Kolden, and Layne, granddaughter, Layla Dudley, sisters, Deb (Mike) VanWaes, Laurie (Charlie) Kinsman, brother, Steve Poole, Diane Poole, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Tom’s name they may do so to the St. Judes Childrens Hospital, www.stjude.org.

www.catoredcreek.com