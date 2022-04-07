Poole, Thomas Scott

SAVANNAH: Thomas Scott Poole, 62, passed away April 01, 2022. He was born July, 25, 1959, in Lyons, son of the late Joyce DeVall Poole. He was an avid outdoorsman, bow hunter, fisherman, and family man.
He is predeceased by his mother, Joyce Poole, and his best friend and brother, Harold Lee Poole.
Survived by his wife and best friend, Kristeen Poole who he shared 48 wonderful, memorable years. Three beautiful daughters who he taught courage and strength, Heather (Cody) Dudley, Hillary (John) Papanikolau, and Heidi (Sean Frigon) Poole three grandsons, who brought so much joy and completed him, Jaxon, Kolden, and Layne, granddaughter, Layla Dudley, sisters, Deb (Mike) VanWaes, Laurie (Charlie) Kinsman, brother, Steve Poole, Diane Poole, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Tom’s name they may do so to the St. Judes Childrens Hospital, www.stjude.org.
LYONS: Entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2022 at age 88. Julie was born Nov. 6, 1933 on Glensspring Farm, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Ottie and Matilda Moore. Julie is predeceased by her husband Norbert Wermuth Rehm and infant son Peter Ivan Rehm. Julie treasured her friends and relatives far […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Nancy Doubleday, age 92, died on Sunday April 3, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022, 10am at the United Church of Phelps with Rev. Jamie Tyrell officiating and Father Lance Robbins Co-officiating. Private burial […]