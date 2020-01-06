Pope, Kay W.

SODUS POINT: Kay W, Pope passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, NY. Kay graduated from Leavenworth High School in Wolcott, NY (Class of 1959) and attended SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music. Kay worked in the insurance industry for a number of years. She and her late husband Dr. Stephen R. Pope were avid golfers and spent winters in Hilton Head, SC, Jupiter Beach and Hobe Sound, FL. Kay volunteered at the Sodus Bay Historical Society Lighthouse Museum and the Cracker Box Palace Farm Animal Haven and other community organizations. She was a long-time member of the Sodus Bay Yacht Club and the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club. Kay adored animals of all kinds and had a special place in her heart for dogs. Kay enjoyed the company of her friends and spent many mornings walking throughout Sodus Point. Kay Pope (Olmsted) was the daughter of S. Laverne Olmsted and Marion (Strait) Olmsted; predeceased by her husband Stephen R. Pope, M.D. Survived by her children; Kelly L. Wheeler, Deborah C. Pope, (Michael L. Collins), Stephen R. Pope, Jr. Jonathan E.D. Pope (Michelle), Brian T. Pope, Daniel H.S. Pope, Tamara A. Pope. Grandchildren: Elizabeth S. Pope-Collins, M.D., (Graham S. Leonard, Esq.), Alexander D. Pope-Collins, Jonathan J. Pope, Nancy A. Pope, Madeline C. Pope, Maxwell T. Pope and many dear friends. Visitation will not be observed. A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cracker Box Palace Farm Animal Haven. Arr: Norton Funeral Home of Sodus, NY. Online condolences to Kay’s family may be sent to: www.hsnorton.com