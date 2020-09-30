Pope, Mazie E.

LYONS: Age 90, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Rose Cemetery on Route 414 in Rose, NY. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory. Mazie was born in Tioga, PA on July 1, 1930 the daughter of the late Percy and Helen Bottom Greene. In her early years she was a waitress. She stayed home to raise her children. She was employed through the Foster Grandparent Program. She is survived by three children Kevin Pope of New Jersey, Jeanne Ayers of Arkansas, Lori (Keith) Hance of Marion; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister Thelma Robinson of Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Pope in 1967; three children Joann Southard, Chris Edwards and Chuckie Simmons; seven brothers and sisters. keysorfuneralhomes.com