Poplaski, Chester E.

POLAND: Chester E. Poplaski, 85, of North Main Street, passed away on September 4, 2025 at his home surrounded by his devoted wife, Maryann, his children, and his sister-in-law, Linda.

Chet was born on October 6,1939 in Utica, NY, a son of the late Chester S. and Catharine (Krol) Poplasky. Chet took jobs, first with Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY then with Applied Research in Honeywell, MA. These jobs set the foundation for his passion to open his own manufacturing business and in 1970, Chester established Newcut, Inc. in Newark, NY. Chet’s business specialized in producing small precision metal parts using a process called Photochemical Machining (PCM). Memorials in Chet’s name may be made out to Becky’s House in care of St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation 310 South Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12208 (518) 482-4433.