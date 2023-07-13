Porter, David R.

WILLIAMSON/NEWARK: David R. Porter, 83, died Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Laurel House Comfort Care in Newark.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 4-6 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11 AM. Entombment will be at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Mr. Porter was born in Rochester, NY, on January 12, 1940, the son of the late Thomas and Maude Comfort Porter. He was a graduate of Williamson High School, Class of 1958. For thirty years, was with Beltone Hearing. He retired as CEO of his own Hear Clearly Inc. with five offices in North Carolina. He was a member of the Damascus Shrine Center. He was not only a clown for the Damacus Shriners but for many years, he was the Rochester Area Ronald McDonald. David was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved cultivating his gardens.

David is survived by three children Kimberly (Sheldon) Tripi, Susanne (Dan) Bellanca, James Schafer; a grandson Brandon Schafer; two sisters Sandra (James) DeVolder, Judy (Richard) Leone. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Frear Porter, his parents Thomas and Maude Comfort Porter; a brother Timothy Porter.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com