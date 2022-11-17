Porter, Laura M.

CLYDE: Laura M. Porter, 99, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022.

Laura Mary Wallace was born on March 10, 1923 in Fairport, NY to Thomas E. and Elsie (Hallings) Wallace. She started school in Palmyra, NY then moved to North Rose, where she graduated in June 1942. Laura was nominated as class president and was the last surviving member of her class. During high school, she met the love of her life, Mason Porter from Clyde. Mason and Laura continued their long distance romance while he served in England and France during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge, they were married on January 19, 1946.

Laura worked at Kodak in Rochester and General Electric in Clyde before establishing their homestead on Kelsey Road in Clyde. Laura and Mason were blessed with three daughters, Debbi and twins Denise and Diane. Laura was a stay-at-home Mom until her daughters were in school. She returned to work in the Clyde Savannah School Cafeteria and retired in 1983 from the Dietary Department of the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Laura and Mason enjoyed spending winters at their second home in Lady Lake, Florida for several years until Mason’s passing on May 20, 1994. They were both active members of the Grange and Clyde United Methodist Church as well as the Lady Lake United Methodist Church in Florida. They organized and participated in various sports and activities while being “snow birds”. Laura was also in the Red Hat Society.

Laura was pre-deceased by her husband, Mason Porter, her parents Thomas and Elsie Wallace, and siblings Thomas Wallace, Edna Barker, Anne Gruschow. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Debbi (Dave) Loveless, Denise Porter and Diane (Dave) Wetmore, grandchildren Kelly Loveless, Jason Wetmore (Allison Kirsch), Bryan (Kelly) Wetmore, Kari (Justin) Wheat and Krista (Matt) Nolan and great-grandchildren Madeline and Rosemary Wetmore, Cadence and Joshua Watkins, Camden Wheat, Sophia and Joseph Delfs, Mason and twins Lucy and Grace Wetmore and Lana and George Nolan. Laura is also survived by sisters Elsie Wallace-Bushor, Caroline(Raymond) Lievens and sister-in-law Gertrude Wallace, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family on both the Wallace and Porter sides of the family and numerous friends.

Burial will be at the Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Details will be released to family and friends.

Laura’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her family at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Orchard Way Unit for the excellent care provided over the past few years.

Donations in Memory of Laura can be made to the Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St, Clyde, NY 14433 or the Clyde Ambulance Service, 15 Ford St, Clyde, NY 14433 or the Wayne County Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 1529 Nye Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.