Porter, Robert L. 

LYONS/CLYDE: Robert L. Porter, 81, died Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to Clyde Ambulance Services, 15 Ford St., Clyde, New York 14433. Mr. Porter was born on January 29, 1939 in Clyde, the son of the late Mason and Leona Smith Porter, Sr. He was a graduate of Clyde High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. Bob was a stockroom coordinator at Parker Hannifin in Lyons. He was an avid Syracuse fan, golfer and bowler. Above all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by three daughters, Wendy Odit of Lyons, Kathy (Raymond) Williams of Clyde and Karen (Thomas) Molisani of Clyde; four grandchildren Tom, Megan, Clarissa and Ray; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Linda Lee Porter; a son-in-law Steve Odit; a sister Alice Hyman; two brothers Mason Porter, Jr. and William “Bill” Porter www.keysorfuneralhomes.com
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of this 6/25/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that...
Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing...
Newark’s Free Lunch Program’s New Normal
The Newark Free Lunch Program in the basement of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church has a long history of providing...
UPDATE: Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10-11AM followed by a Mass, all...
PALMYRA: Age 50, died suddenly June 21, 2020. Survived by his wife Tamar; children Brian, Shavone (Stewart), Austin, Joseph, and...
ONTARIO: Wayne passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Predeceased by his parents; and wife Judy. Survived by his sisters Christine...