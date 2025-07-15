What are you looking for?

Potlaski, Megan M.

July 15, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Megan Potlaski, 34, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2025 at her home.

Friends and family are invited to call, Friday, July 18, 2025 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. 

Megan was born February 16, 1991 in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the Michael H. and Vernetta E (Larrabee) Potlaski. Megan’s family was most important to her, especially her children who were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her children; McKenzie Leonard, Alexandria Tyler, and Adyen Leonard, her mother Vernetta Potlaski, brother; Eric (Loretta Allen) Potlaski, Sr. and her nieces and nephews; Dezarea, Eric Michael, Jr., Damain, Hunter and Zander Potlaski.

She is preceded in death by her father; Michael, paternal grandparents; Henry and Shirley Potlaski and her maternal grandparents; Harold and Maxine Larrabee.

