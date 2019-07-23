Obituaries
Potter, Beverly
NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Beverly Potter, 90, died on Sunday (July 21, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital. Beverly was born on October 5, 1928 in Sodus, the daughter of the late Raymond and Jeannette Faas Schappelle, Sr. She had been a life long resident of the area. Beverly had worked at various businesses before starting at the Newark Development Center where she was an attendant for over twenty-two years, retiring in 1991. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Rhonda Potter of Newark; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; a sister Janice Carney of Shortsville; a brother Kenneth Schappelle of Canandaigua; several nieces and nephews. Beverly was predeceased by a son Stephen. All services will be at the convenience of the family. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
