Potter, Isabel C. 

PALMYRA: Passed away on Friday , May 26, 2023 at the age of 102. Isabel was born on January 3, 1921 to the late Samuel J. and Anne B. Bain in Brockville, Ontario, Canada. She is predeceased by her husband Floyd J. Potter; daughter Diane Potter Scott and 2 grandsons. She is survived by her daughter Karen A. Potter and extended family and friends. Isabel grew up in Alexandria Bay, NY and Montclair Township, NJ. She was married to Floyd on July 7, 1945 and would move to their new home in Palmyra, from Manchester, NY, in 1950. Isabel retired from Garlock Industries after more than twenty-five years of service where she was the executive secretary. Isabel participated in various sporting activities with Garlock. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Palmyra where she was an active member of the choir and served, twice, as the president of the Daughters of St. Anne’s. She and Floyd would travel to all of the states, as well as Europe, and were members of the Wayne Drumlins Antique Car Club. Isabel was also an active volunteer throughout her community, including volunteering at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11AM at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery. Donations in memory of Isabel may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org, 1-877-GO KOMEN, or to the Humane Society of Wayne County, hswaynepets.org, 315-946-3389, 1475 County House Road, Newark, NY 14489. Please visit the tribute wall for Isabel on her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.