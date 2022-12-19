Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 19th 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Potter, Lee Michael 

by WayneTimes.com
December 19, 2022

LYONS: Lee Michael Potter, passed suddenly on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at 8:26 am.  Lee was born on September 29, 1989. He was 33.

He is predeceased by his brother Matthew James Potter; his grandparents Stanley and Bonnie Lewis, his grandfather Harry Potter, great grandparents Lawrence Tyler, Sarah Pitzeruse .

Lee is survived by his mother Michele J. (Tyler) Potter; sister Elizabeth Potter, father Garland Potter, grandmothers Deborah Tyler, Louella Potter; also his children Star, Aleck, Blayze, Dakota, Brooklyn, Ryker and Ariana.  Lee also leaves behind four nieces and two nephews.

Lee will be missed by many; always Loved Never Forgotten. 

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM on Tuesday (DECEMBER 27th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, funeral services will follow at 4PM.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Potter, Lee Michael 

LYONS: Lee Michael Potter, passed suddenly on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at 8:26 am.  Lee was born on September 29, 1989. He was 33. He is predeceased by his brother Matthew James Potter; his grandparents Stanley and Bonnie Lewis, his grandfather Harry Potter, great grandparents Lawrence Tyler, Sarah Pitzeruse . Lee is survived by his […]

Read More
DeWispelaere, Patricia J. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully on December 16, 2022 at age 86. Predeceased by her parents: Raymond and Catherine Ryan; (9) siblings: grandson: John Gobin. Pat formerly worked for Genesee Region Home Care for many years. She dedicated herself to her family and helping others. She is survived by her loving children: Karen Gobin, Pam […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square