Potter, Lee Michael 

LYONS: Lee Michael Potter, passed suddenly on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at 8:26 am. Lee was born on September 29, 1989. He was 33.

He is predeceased by his brother Matthew James Potter; his grandparents Stanley and Bonnie Lewis, his grandfather Harry Potter, great grandparents Lawrence Tyler, Sarah Pitzeruse .

Lee is survived by his mother Michele J. (Tyler) Potter; sister Elizabeth Potter, father Garland Potter, grandmothers Deborah Tyler, Louella Potter; also his children Star, Aleck, Blayze, Dakota, Brooklyn, Ryker and Ariana. Lee also leaves behind four nieces and two nephews.

Lee will be missed by many; always Loved Never Forgotten.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM on Tuesday (DECEMBER 27th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, funeral services will follow at 4PM.

