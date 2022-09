WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 21, 2022 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents: Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby, brother: Paul Bixby. Lawrence proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a passionate farmer, member of the Orphix Fraternity in Williamson and an avid league bowler at the Sodus Bowling Center. […]