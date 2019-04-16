Powell, Cassandra M. (Candi)

NORTH ROSE: Entered into rest with her beloved dogs, Boyd and Smudge; on April 12, 2019 at the age of 61. She is predeceased by her parents, Muriel & Lester Edwards; survived by loving husband of 23 years, Daniel; son, Marc (Michele) Edwards; grandchildren, Mallory Edwards, Johny Lopez, Ryleigh and Lincoln Edwards; sisters, Robin Edwards, and Muriel Fredrick; brother, Lester (Barbara) Edwards; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held 3pm, April 28 at The Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Donations may be made to North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N Huron St., North Rose, NY 14516. Condolences may be made to stevensfhmarion.com